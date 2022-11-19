‘I was arrested in Qatar—England fans need to be vigilant’

Some Qatari laws have caused uproar in the build-up to the event. Homosexuality is outlawed in the Gulf nation, and while organisers have said “everybody is welcome”, LGBTQ fans remain concerned. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has even urged LGBTQ fans to “respect the law” while in Qatar to avoid running into trouble with the authorities.

There are some reservations surrounding how Qatari police will deal with tourists, particularly after it was reported that law enforcement during the tournament will also include subcontracted officers from Turkey and Pakistan. Policing in both countries has been criticised for human rights violations in the past.

Mustafa Qadri, a human rights lawyer, knows how strict law enforcement in Qatar can be. In 2015, he was arrested after visiting a camp that hosted migrant workers, many of whom alleged they hadn’t been paid in months.

He told Express.co.uk how he spent nine hours in a police station and says he was forced to sign a document that made him admit to trespassing, even though he had been given a permit to go to the camp.

