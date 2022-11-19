I’m insufferable to watch movies with, says Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy thinks she’s “absolutely insufferable to watch movies and television with”.

The 26-year-old actress has always been able to predict plot twists in films and TV shows – but that wasn’t the case with her latest movie, ‘The Menu’.

Anya – who stars in the comedy-horror film alongside Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult – explained: “I am absolutely insufferable to watch movies and television with because I can always guess the line, always guess the ending, always guess the twist, and it’s annoying for people.

“With this film I really couldn’t and I just thought: I want to be there, I want to be a part of this unique experience and see how they pull it off.”

Anya relished the experience of shooting the Mark Mylod-directed film.

She told Sky News: “One of my least favorite things in any situation is any kind of hierarchy. And my favorite sets to be a part of are the ones where your title doesn’t stop at actor, you are just a creative that is there to muck in with everybody and hopefully make something much better than you ever could by yourself.

“And I think having that kind of mentality just, yeah, it keeps your feet on the ground.”

Meanwhile, Anya recently revealed that she thinks she’s “weird-looking”.

The actress has enjoyed huge success over recent years, but she doesn’t think she’s “beautiful enough to be in films”.

She said: “I have never and I don’t think I will ever think of myself as beautiful. I don’t think I’m beautiful enough to be in films.

“It sounds pathetic and my boyfriend warns me people will think I’m an absolute d*** for saying these things, but I just think I’m weird-looking.

“I won’t go to the cinema to watch my own film, I’ll watch it before. The beauty of being in your own skin is that you don’t have to look at your own face.”