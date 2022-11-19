Indiana Jones 5 star Harrison Ford teases Indy’s fate in ‘final’ movie





Next year, on June 30, 2023, the fifth Indiana Jones movie will hit cinemas. The as-of-yet untitled film will bring Harrison Ford back to the big screen in the titular role for what he has already said will be the final time. But many fans have been asking: What does that mean for the character?

Ford recently spoke to Empire about the final outing for the world’s favourite archaeologist. During the interview, he addressed the finality of the upcoming fifth movie, while teasing what might be coming his way. The Star Wars actor said: “I just thought it would be nice to see [a film] where Indiana Jones was at the end of his journey.” He added: “If a script came along that I felt gave me a way to extend the character.” For now, the fifth movie has been wrapped up in secrecy. But fans are expecting Indy’s final foray in the film world to mean his ultimate demise.

The Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold also recently opened up about what this final movie means for the character. Just like his 2017 movie, Logan, the American filmmaker hinted that he will wrap the story up once and for all. Does this mean another tragic death? He said this fifth movie would be a “sunset” story for Indy. And he noted how Indy’s age would become a central part of the movie. Considering Ford is 80-years-old, it’s no wonder the character’s age has become the main topic of conversation for the movie. After all, he first played Indy in 1981 at the age of 38. Mangold said: “It became really important to me to figure out how to make this a movie about a hero at sunset. … The issues I brought up about Indy’s age were not things I thought were being addressed in the material being developed at the time.” READ MORE: Indiana Jones 5 trailer release – Harrison Ford director shares news

At the moment, beyond Indiana Jones 5, nothing is known about the future of the franchise. Ford has famously said that he is the only person who will ever play the hero, so it’s unlikely Disney and Lucasfilm will recast him. However, further rumours have suggested that a newcomer to the franchise, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, will be playing Indy’s goddaughter, Helena, and could be primed to take over as the new face of the franchise. Of course, this is all rumours and speculation at this point. So anything could happen on the big screen. With that said, Ford recently made an appearance at the first public showing of the movie’s trailer. And he got quite emotional over the final outing for his character.

The Indiana Jones 5 trailer was shown off at D23 earlier this year. The footage was shown behind closed doors and sworn to secrecy by its attendees. After the footage was shown off, Ford made an appearance, where he gave a speech about the final film in the series. He reportedly teared up during his proclamation. He said: “These films are about adventure, but they’re also about heart. This is it, I will not fall down for you again!” Indiana Jones 5 will hit cinemas on June 30, 2023. SOURCE

