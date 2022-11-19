Jagan has made key comments on their relationship

AP ruling party ycp leader jagan is very careful. He is afraid that the opposition will spread anti-propaganda against him, especially against his party. Observers believe that his recent announcement is a major step in the precautions taken by Jagan. jagan made some sensational comments in the meeting attended by the prime minister in Visakha. He made key comments on their relationship with the Centre.

They indirectly said that they have no political connection with the Centre. At the same time, they said that they are continuing their relationship with the Center for the benefit of the state. In fact, jagan did not need to make these comments in that assembly. But he revealed. The reason for this is that by the next election, the opposition parties will be like water under the carpet.

In fact now tdp is also desperate for a relationship with BJP. But when there is no signal from bjp, it is clear that Pawan is not agreeing to meet with TDP. In this context, if tdp keeps away from bjp tomorrow, it is possible to start anti-campaign against YCP. There is a possibility that jagan has made an alliance with the religious party.

Observers say that the ycp chief sensed this in advance and took precautions from now on. Political analysts are of the opinion that from now onwards he has started efforts to claim that he has no special relations with bjp to ensure that he is not affected by the elections. This has two advantages. One.. to protect oneself.. two tdp Janasenas are with BJP.. they say to warn people to be careful of them.. They say that whether the bjp leaders have noticed or not, jagan is clear about the BJP.