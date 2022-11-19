Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Coria: The Big Fight Preview | DAZN News Norway

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Coria.
Jaime Munguia is set for this third fight of 2022 on Saturday night when he takes on Argentina’s Gonzalo Gaston Coria.
Munguia has been a must-watch over the past year, with two KO wins out of two, and now he will be looking to make it three against his opponent in Guadalajara.
But while the Mexican provides plenty of entertainment inside the ring, Munguia and his fans will hope a win here launches him to a high-profile clash next.
With another strong showing against Coria this weekend, Munguia will be hoping that this will put him in contention for a world title, something which he craves, in early 2023.
Munguia vs. Coria coverage
Munguia vs. Coria weigh-in results
Jaime Munguia weighed in at 159.83 lbs, while his opponent Gonzalo Gasto Coria is slightly lighter at 159.39 lbs.
Munguia vs. Coria fight date, start time
- Date: Saturday, November 19
- Time: 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT
- Main event ringwalks (approx): 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT
The main card is set to get underway at 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.
Can I watch Munguia vs. Coria on DAZN?
The card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe (except Mexico). You can sign up for a subscription here . However if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.
What devices are supported on DAZN?
DAZN is available on web browsers at DAZN.com (except Argentina, Chile and Colombia) and also has apps available for all of the following TV and streaming devices:
|Mobile Devices
|TV & Streaming Devices
|Game Consoles
|iPhone, iPad
|Amazon Fire TV
|PlayStation 4
|Android phones, tablets
|Amazon Fire TV Stick
|PlayStation 5
|Amazon Fire tablet
|Android TV
|XBox One
|Apple TV
|XBox Series X | S
|Google Chromecast
|LG Smart TV, Smartcast
|Panasonic Smart TV
|Samsung Smart TV
|Sony Smart TV
Where is the Munguia vs. Coria fight?
The fight takes place at the Astros Arena in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Jaime Munguia record and bio
- Nationality: Mexican
- Date of birth: October 6, 1996
- Height: 6′ 0″
- Reach: N/A
- Total fights: 40
- Record: 40-0 (32 KOs)
Gonzalo Gaston Coria record and bio
- Nationality: Argentinian
- Date of birth: March 23, 1997
- Height: 5′ 11″
- Reach: 71″
- Total fights: 26
- Record: 21-5 (8 KOs)
Munguia vs. Coria fight card
- Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria; 165lbs catchweight
- Argi Cortes vs. Erick Lopez; Super flyweight
- Diego Torres vs. Hector Morales; Super lightweight
- Benito Sanchez vs. Jose Garcia; Super featherweight
- Rafael Espinoza vs. Orlando Garcia; Super featherweight
- Ernesto Sanchez vs. Heriberto Flores; Welterweight
- Victor Morales vs. Diuhl Olguin; Featherweight
- Luis Padilla vs. Carlos Buitrago; Flyweight
- Marilyn Badillo vs. Mayele Perez; Women’s super flyweight
- Shailock Goyri vs. Christian Arenas; Super welterweight
- Cesar Espinoza vs. Adrian Acevedo; Super bantamweight
- Isreal Rodriquez vs. Oscar Trujillo Luna; Super bantamweight
- Jerry Bradford vs. Rene Trujillo; Welterweight
- Shamar Canal vs. Salvador Lopez; Lightweight
