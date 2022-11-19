Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Coria: The Big Fight Preview | DAZN News Norway

Jaime Munguia is set for this third fight of 2022 on Saturday night when he takes on Argentina’s Gonzalo Gaston Coria.

Munguia has been a must-watch over the past year, with two KO wins out of two, and now he will be looking to make it three against his opponent in Guadalajara.

But while the Mexican provides plenty of entertainment inside the ring, Munguia and his fans will hope a win here launches him to a high-profile clash next.

With another strong showing against Coria this weekend, Munguia will be hoping that this will put him in contention for a world title, something which he craves, in early 2023.

Munguia vs. Coria coverage

Munguia vs. Coria weigh-in results

Jaime Munguia weighed in at 159.83 lbs, while his opponent Gonzalo Gasto Coria is slightly lighter at 159.39 lbs.

Munguia vs. Coria fight date, start time

Date: Saturday, November 19

Saturday, November 19 Time: 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT

7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT Main event ringwalks (approx): 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT

The main card is set to get underway at 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

Can I watch Munguia vs. Coria on DAZN?

The card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe (except Mexico). You can sign up for a subscription here . However if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.

What devices are supported on DAZN?

DAZN is available on web browsers at DAZN.com (except Argentina, Chile and Colombia) and also has apps available for all of the following TV and streaming devices:

Mobile Devices TV & Streaming Devices Game Consoles iPhone, iPad Amazon Fire TV PlayStation 4 Android phones, tablets Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation 5 Amazon Fire tablet Android TV XBox One Apple TV XBox Series X | S Google Chromecast LG Smart TV, Smartcast Panasonic Smart TV Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV

Where is the Munguia vs. Coria fight?

The fight takes place at the Astros Arena in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Jaime Munguia record and bio

Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Date of birth: October 6, 1996

October 6, 1996 Height: 6′ 0″

6′ 0″ Reach: N/A

N/A Total fights: 40

40 Record: 40-0 (32 KOs)

Gonzalo Gaston Coria record and bio

Nationality: Argentinian

Argentinian Date of birth: March 23, 1997

March 23, 1997 Height: 5′ 11″

5′ 11″ Reach: 71″

71″ Total fights: 26

26 Record: 21-5 (8 KOs)

Munguia vs. Coria fight card