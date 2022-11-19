Jeremy Clarkson brands Formula 1 star Max Verstappen a ‘b***ard’

The controversy stemmed from his decision to only let cars between race leader Lewis Hamilton and title rival Max Verstappen to un-lap before a restart, which potentially gave the latter an unfair advantage.

The governing body FIA has now made it clear “all” lapped cars must un-lap themselves before a restart and claimed the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix had created a controversy that is “tarnishing the image of the championship”.

Up until driver Nicholas Latifi crashed during the tense race, Hamilton had been leading 51 of the 58 laps.

However, the crash brought out the safety car with five laps remaining, with the Red Bull Racing driver stopping under yellow for a fresh set of tires, and Masi letting the drivers separating Verstappen from Hamilton pass the safety car under yellow.

The race resumed with one lap remaining and Verstappen restarting second behind Hamilton, with the driver going on to pass him in the fifth turn and win his first title.

