Johanne Killi and Birk Ruud secure Norwegian double at Slopestyle World Cup season opener

In perfect conditions on the Stubai Glacier in Austria on Saturday (19 November), the Norwegian pair of Johanne Killi and Birk Ruud topped their respective podiums in the first Slopestyle freestyle skiing events of the new FIS World Cup season.

With the best score from the two runs counting, seven-time X Games medallist Killi claimed her third career World Cup win – and her first since 2018 – thanks to her first-run score of 81.24.

“It’s amazing to get first place,” said the 25-year-old afterwards. “I’ve been fighting for that spot for many years, it’s a long time since I’ve been there.”

Estonia’s Olympic bronze medallist Kelly Sildaru scored 78.22 on her first run as she just failed to claim her third win in this event.

Last season’s Slopestyle crystal globe winner was not quite as clean as Killi and had to settle for second place on the day.

United States’ Grace Henderson was thrilled to take third (76.58) and claim her first World Cup podium in 11 starts.

She achieved it on her second run, edging out Canada’s Megan Oldham who had scored 75.42.

PyeongChang 2018 Slopestyle gold medallist Sarah Hoefflin was sixth (73.22) behind Killi’s compatriot Sandra Eie (74.51).

Women’s Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle results from Stubai, Austria:

1. Johanne Killi, Norway, 81.24

2. Kelly Sildaru, Estonia, 78.22

3. Grace Henderson, USA, 76.58

4. Megan Oldham, CAN, 75.42

5. Sandra Eie, NOR, 74.516. Sarah Hoefflin, SUI, 73.22

For full results, check here.

Meanwhile, it’s two out of two for Ruud this season as he backed up his win in last month’s Big Air season debut in Chur, Switzerland.

The Big Air Olympic champion won the Stubai Slopestyle last year, and retained his crown thanks to a score of 88.96 on his first run.

Switzerland’s reigning world Slopestyle champion Andri Ragettli came close with 87.38 on his second run, having been 10th at the midway point, but could not overtake his Norwegian rival.

“I get a little surprised at myself to be honest,” confessed Ruud after claiming another win. “I think what I’m good at is to stay present, very focused, enjoy it, and train a lot.

“I’ve been in the game since I was 15 so it took me two to three years to get consistent and get my mindset right. Good mindset and good preparations… that’s the key for me at least.”

Colby Stevenson (85.68) took the final spot on the podium with fellow American, Olympic Slopestyle champion Alex Hall (83.71) in fourth.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle results from Stubai, Austria:

1. Birk Ruud, Norway, 88.96

2. Andri Ragettli, Switzerland, 87.38

3. Colby Stevenson, USA, 85.68

4. Alex Hall, USA, 83.71

5. Jesper Tjader, SWE, 83.47

6. Matej Svancer, AUT, 81.22

For full results, check here.

Freestyle Skiing World Cup 2022/23 calendar – Slopestyle

12-14 January 2023

Font Romeu, France

Men & Women

18-22 January 2023 Laax, Switzerland

Men & Women

1-4 February 2023

Mammoth Mountain, USA

Men & Women

16-18 March 2023

Tignes, France

Men & Women

23-25 March 2023

Silvaplana, Switzerland

Men & Women

The 2023 FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships will take place in Bakuriani, Georgia from 19 February to 5 March 2023.

For results, where to watch, and event updates, check out the official FIS website.