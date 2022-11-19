Jonnie Irwin whisks wife away amid ‘hell of a week’ since cancer news

A Place In The Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin, 49, shared an insight into his Paris trip with Jessica, 40, as he admitted he found the past week “quite surreal” since he opened up about his battle with terminal cancer.
Jonnie posted a romantic photograph of himself and Jessica posing by a canal while capturing Notre Dame in the distance.
In an emotional caption, Jonnie told his 105,000 followers: “Been a hell of a week. I’m bowled over by the lovely messages thank you all so much.
“As touching as it’s been, I’ve also found it quite surreal – almost like we’re talking about some else. By my side throughout this is my wife so thought I’d take us to Paris for the weekend.
“We are having an amazing time. Thanks so much xxx.”
Jonnie and Jessica’s trip also comes as Jonnie celebrated his 49th birthday on Friday.
Plenty of his friends and fans took to the comments to wish the couple well.
A Place In The Sun star Jasmine Harman penned: “Happy Birthday to you! Hope you both have a wonderful and well-deserved break. Thinking of you always xxx.”
In the interview with Hello! Magazine, Jonnie explained that he first experienced warning signs in 2020 when his vision went blurry while driving.
Tests soon confirmed the worst and he was given just six months to live.
Chemotherapy and other cancer treatment has helped to prolong Jonnie’s prognosis and he was able to continue to work with very few people knowing about his illness.
However, he says that he has now decided to make his condition public in a bid to “inspire people with life-limiting prospects to make the most of every day”.
Days later, Jonnie said he needed to “escape the country” after an overwhelming number of messages from his fans.
In photographs, Jonnie looked downcast as he walked through the countryside wearing a puffer jacket and flat cap.
In the caption, he wrote: “Overwhelmed by your kind messages, not had the chance to read them all yet but I assure you I will.
“Yesterday I needed some headspace so I escaped to the country with my brother-in-law and his dog. It was a tonic.”
Source link