Karim Benzema: France striker ruled out of 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after tearing a muscle in his left thigh, the French Football Federation has confirmed.

The Ballon d’Or winner was forced to leave defending champions France’s training session early after suffering the injury in training on Saturday.

“Karim Benzema is out of the World Cup,” the French football federation (FFF) said.

“After hurting the quadriceps on his left thigh the Real Madrid striker is forced to give up on taking part in the World Cup.”

Benzema was France’s top scorer in Euro 2020





Benzema was taking part in his first full training session with Les Bleus when he had to come off after feeling some pain in his left thigh.

“He went for an MRI scan in a hospital (clinic) in Doha, which unfortunately confirmed a tear,” the FFF added.

France coach Didier Deschamps added: “I am extremely sad for Karim who had made this World Cup a major objective. Despite this new blow for the French team, I have full confidence in my group. We will do everything to meet the huge challenge that awaits us.”

Since winning the Ballon d’Or last month, Benzema has played fewer than 30 minutes for Madrid after coming off the bench in a Champions League game.

Benzema was France’s top scorer at the 2014 World Cup but did not play in France’s victorious 2018 World Cup campaign. France coach Deschamps recalled him for last year’s European Championship, where he was France’s top scorer with four goals.

France, who are already without influential midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante because of injury, open their campaign against Australia in Group D on Tuesday.

Les Bleus are in acion against Denmark four days later and before they take on Tunisia on November 30.

2022 World Cup draw

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

England, Iran, USA, Wales Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan Group F: Belgium, Ghana, Morocco, Croatia

Belgium, Ghana, Morocco, Croatia Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon Group H: Portugal, Canada, Uruguay, South Korea

