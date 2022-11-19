Kate ‘approved of Meghan more in early days than Chelsy Davy’ – claim

Judi James, a professional body language expert, spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to analyse the Princess of Wales’ body language with Chelsy when they were royal girlfriends, and how Kate’s body language differs (if so) with Meghan.

She claimed: “We were never treated to any photos or footage of Kate interacting with Meghan at moments when they were not ‘on stage’ in terms of their public, royal profile but we could see those poses of Kate with Harry’s ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy.

“Kate and Meghan tended to use more superficial mirroring techniques that were clearly prompted by their royal profiles rather than any like-minded thinking or matching personalities.

“They were launched in a dressed-alike, posed-alike way and their more traditional settings meant that polite, friendly body language twinning did continue up until the very latest stages of their relationship, like the photo after the Queen’s death, when their spatial distancing and their very different body language suggested a rather awkward and visual parting of the ways.”

READ MORE: Charles’ coronation may be ‘cancelled’ amid royal ‘crisis’ – claims