Kate ‘approved of Meghan more in early days than Chelsy Davy’ – claim

Judi James, a professional body language expert, spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to analyse the Princess of Wales’ body language with Chelsy when they were royal girlfriends, and how Kate’s body language differs (if so) with Meghan.
She claimed: “We were never treated to any photos or footage of Kate interacting with Meghan at moments when they were not ‘on stage’ in terms of their public, royal profile but we could see those poses of Kate with Harry’s ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy.
“Kate and Meghan tended to use more superficial mirroring techniques that were clearly prompted by their royal profiles rather than any like-minded thinking or matching personalities.
“They were launched in a dressed-alike, posed-alike way and their more traditional settings meant that polite, friendly body language twinning did continue up until the very latest stages of their relationship, like the photo after the Queen’s death, when their spatial distancing and their very different body language suggested a rather awkward and visual parting of the ways.”
Judi suggested that Chelsy had “discomfort” as a royal girlfriend and made this “obvious” with her body language.
She added: “Unlike Meghan, Chelsy tended to make her discomfort at being in the public eye as a potential future member of the Royal Family pretty obvious. Chelsy was normally a girl who was always smiling, laughing and looking sociable and confident but suddenly her signature pose involved crossed arms and crossed legs and often a hand up over her mouth in a series of barrier and cut-off rituals that suggested a desire to hide from the attention.
“Kate might have had a subtly empathetic relationship with Chelsy as even she was seen folding her arms beside her in what looks like an act of mirroring. Otherwise, it was Kate looking relaxed and confident while Chelsy looked nervous beside her.”
Judi opined that one pose between Kate and Chelsy implied a “closer friendship” than what the Princess now has with the Duchess of Sussex.
“Chelsy’s more introverted signals hinted at a reluctance of being in the spotlight and the public eye and this might have thrown up red flags that were missing with Meghan.”
Ms Davy was born in Zimbabwe to Charles Davy, a South African safari farmer, and Beverley Donald Davy, a former Coca-Cola model and winner of the 1973 Miss Rhodesia contest.
She grew up at her family’s homestead in the Lemco Safari Area, with her father being one of the largest private landowners in Zimbabwe, reportedly owning 800,000 acres of land.
After moving to the UK, Chelsy was briefly educated at Cheltenham College before moving to Stowe School in Buckinghamshire.
It was at this school that Chelsy met Prince Harry, and they went on to have a six-year on-again, off-again relationship.
Chelsy eventually announced the end of the relationship on Facebook in May 2010.
The former royal girlfriend attended the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2011, but said she would not marry Prince Harry due to the rising incompatibility of their life choices within the relationship.
She even attended the Duke of Sussex’s wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018. Earlier this year, Chelsy married hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scott and gave birth to their son, Leo.
