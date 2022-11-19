Kate Middleton’s ‘favourite’ tiara is known for ‘terrible headaches’





The Royal Family own many stunning tiaras which have been passed down and shared by different generations of women in the monarchy. One of Kate Middleton’s “firm favourites” was also owned by Princess Diana, the former Princess of Wales while she was married to Prince Charles.

Fashion coach and celebrity stylist Miranda Holder, who is known for her TikTok videos posted under the username @themirandaholder, shared an insight into the history of the tiara. She explained that one of the “most famous royal tiaras of all time” is the Lover’s Knot Tiara. Miranda explained: “The famous Lover’s Knot Tiara was commissioned for Queen Mary in 1914. It consists of glittering diamonds and 19 hanging pearls set in silver and gold. The tiara is estimated to be worth between £2million to £3million. “The tiara was handed down to Queen Elizabeth who eventually gave it to her daughter-in-law Princess Diana who really made it famous as a tiara.” READ MORE: Style essentials every woman over 50 needs in her wardrobe

Despite this, it has not stopped the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall from falling in love with it. “After divorcing prince Charles Diana had to return the tiara back to the queen and it has now become a firm favourite of Catherine, Princess of Wales,” explained Miranda. People Magazine reports that after Diana’s death in 1997, the tiara was not worn again in public until 2015 when Duchess Kate wore it at a Buckingham Palace reception. From then on, the tiara has been worn by Catherine on several other occasions, including to the State Banquet for the King and Queen of Spain in July 2017, for a state dinner honouring the King and Queen of the Netherlands in December 2017 and during the State Banquet for then-President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in June 2019.

Miranda said: “Catherine has been seen wearing this tiara more than any other in the royal collection. Personally, I think she looks absolutely breathtaking in it.” Speaking to Expess.co.uk about the Lover’s Knot Tiara previously, Adele Narcisi, Gemmologist and Design Consultation at Queensmith said: “The Lover’s Knot Tiara that we see the royals wear today is actually a 1914 replica of an earlier piece – and the location of the original tiara is believed to be within an unknown private collection. “The design of the Lover’s Knot is grand and punchy – ornate, bow-like diamond motifs top around 20 exquisite, teardrop-shaped pearls that hang between further diamond embellishments. “The Lover’s Knot is just as romantic and whimsical looking as it sounds, and is believed to be valued between £2million or £3million.”

