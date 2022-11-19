Kate’s mum opens up on special dream that has ‘finally been fulfilled’

Kate, the Princess of Wales’ mum, Carole Middleton, has said she has “finally fulfilled” her dream after launching a new product of her business on party decorations. The businesswoman, mum to Kate, Pippa, and James Middleton, runs Party Pieces, a mail-order party supply company, which she founded in 1987. The company recently announced the release of their own collection of party decorations, designed by Carole herself.

Announcing the launch of the new collection, Carole, 67, said she “enjoyed every moment” of designing the products.

The future Queen’s mum said: “After more than 35 years in the business, I’ve finally fulfilled my original dream of designing items that add perfect finishing touches to your parties.

“I have enjoyed every moment of bringing these pieces to life, and I hope you enjoy them too.”

The decorations are said to be “thoroughly designed” by Carole, aiming to “embrace the spirit of entertaining”.

Carole herself posed in vibrant smiley photos to promote the collection.

