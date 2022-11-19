Kellogg’s and Poptarts Enter Metaverse for First Time | LBBOnline

Kellogg’s has entered the metaverse for the first time in Europe with its own Pop Tarts characters for the popular NFT-based game Blankos Block Party.

Blankos Block Party is an open-world multiplayer game with millions of players worldwide. It is styled like a giant party, with a focus on custom art and design, building, exploration and curating your collection of unique and rare ‘Blanko’ characters.

To support its first brand campaign in the UK for 20 years the company’s Pop Tarts brand has partnered with Mythical Games to create a set of NFTs within the game including Popified Blanko characters called Hip Pop, Punk Pop and Glam Pop that are both collectable and tradeable.

Click here to view the activation in action.

By entering this virtual world with NFT characters, Pop-Tarts is aiming to drive engagement with Gen Z consumers aged 18-24 who are less familiar with the brand. Gaming is a key passion point for Gen Z and Blankos Block Party encourages individuality, self-expression and fun – qualities that are at the heart of Pop-Tarts’ new creative platform, ‘Get Popified’. The metaverse activation is running alongside other brand campaign activities in the UK.

The activation, which was overseen by dentsu UK&I, with both DENTSU CREATIVE and Carat – Kellogg’s UK media agency working together, is the first metaverse campaign by a Kellogg’s brand in Europe.

Emer Hayes, Kellogg’s Pop Tarts brand lead said: “We’re very excited to taking Pop Tarts into the metaverse, a first for Kellogg’s in the UK. Pop-Tarts is a fun brand, and by creating NFT characters for a playful virtual world we can better engage with people, particularly Gen Z consumers.”

Alex Hamilton head of innovation at DENTSU CREATIVE UK, said: “This is a match made in Metaverse heaven. We’re proud to work in partnership with Mythical Games’ signature title, Blankos Block Party to take Pop Tarts into this virtual world. Both are vibrant brands that fit well together on a number of levels.”

The success of Pop-Tarts’ presence in Blankos Block Party will be measured across a number of metrics, including number of Blanko NFTs sold, the percentage of players who play the Popified level, and the percentage of players who visit Pop-Tarts Blankos in-store.