Kelly Reilly Admits She Really Can’t Stand Beth Smoking On Yellowstone – Looper

If Kelly Reilly had her way, Beth would be trading in her smoking addiction for something much different. “I don’t smoke, so all those cigarettes are the herbal cigarettes,” Reilly told ET in an interview in January 2022. “I hate them so much and he [Taylor Sheridan] has it in the script when she’s smoking and when she takes a drag, it’s all written. And so I’m trying to pitch him an idea that she gets addicted to Nicorette gum. So we’ll see next year if she’s smoking or not.”

Reilly is far from the first actor to complain about the fake cigarettes used for filming. Christina Ricci, who smoked during the filming of “Z: The Beginning of Everything,” told Refinery29 that “they give you the worst headache.” Ricci’s costar David Hoflin concurred, calling herbal cigarettes “worse than actual real cigarettes” because the smoke “always gets in your eye.”

Fans will find out in “Yellowstone” Season 5 if Beth is the same hard-drinking, chain-smoking, foulmouthed woman we know and love, or if Reilly convinced Sheridan to let her trade her cigarettes for Nicorette gum