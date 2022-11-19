Kick-Off in the North for the Norwegian Army’s Biggest Exercise This Fall

Quick Reaction Force Participates

This time, the Army’s Quick Reaction Force (QRF) of Brigade Nord will participate in brigade training in the North for the first time in three years.

This reaction force is built around the Telemark Batallion, a maneuver battalion in Brigade Nord, which is located in Rena, Østlandet, southeast of Norway. Now, vehicles and equipment for this force will be shipped from Rena to Setermoen and Skjold in Northern Norway, arriving on Monday.

“That three years have passed since the previous time, has to do with the economy. The extra funding we received from the government this summer has allowed us to train with [almost, ed. note] the entire Brigade Nord,” says Major General Lars S. Lervik, Chief of the Norwegian Army.

As a result of the Ukraine war, the Norwegian Armed Forces received NOK 3 billion in extraordinary funding in May. Among other things, the funds are aimed at more training in Brigade Nord and Finnmark Land Command, as well as within the Home Guard.

Central objectives of such activity are to improve responsiveness and strengthen joint operational cooperation, also with allies. Relevant in this respect is that the British Royal Marines have recently conducted winter training in Troms.