Kim Basinger hasn’t aged since James Bond days as she wows in white


Kim Basinger, 68, has not aged a day since her James Bond days as she flaunted her youthful complexion during a recent appearance.

The blonde beauty began acting on television in 1976 and later starred in Never Say Never Again in 1983 as Domino Petachi.

Last month, the actress wowed as she stepped out for the Last Chance for Animals’ 35th anniversary gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

For the occasion, Kim chose a smart, wide-legged trouser suit in white that she paired with a matching t-shirt for a more informal touch.

Kim finished off the look with some white converse and tied her straight, blonde tresses in a spiky, low bun.



