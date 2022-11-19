Kshitij , Rajeshwaran lift titles at EMMTC under 14 Junior Tennis Nationals

Aurangabad, November 19: Top seeds Aradhya Kshitij of Karnataka and Maaya Rajeshwaran of Tamil Nadu lift titles at the EMMTC Junior National Tennis Nationals for Boys and Girls under 14 which will be conducted under the Auspices of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) at the EMMTC Tennis complex in Aurangabad.

In the boys singles final round top seed Aradhya Kshitij of Karnataka outplayed fourth seeded Showrya Samala of Tamil Nadu 6-2, 6-4 to claim the title, while in the girls group top seed Tamil Nadu girl Maaya Rajeshwaran scored 7-6(1), 6-0 win over her statemet second seeded Harithashree Venkatesh to lift the title.

In the doubles finals in boys event third seeded pair Showrya Samala of Telangana and Vedant Bhasin of Maharashtra outplayed Karnataka duo Shourya Kallambella and M Diganth 6-4,6-1 to claim a doubles title. In the girls doubles final Tamil Nadu duo top seed pair Harithashree Venkatesh and Diya Ramesh register 6-1,6-4 win over fourth seeded Maaya Rajeshwaran of Tamil Nadu and Snigdha Ruhil of Haryana to lift the doubles title.

The Singles winners got a trophy and 200 points while the runner up got a trophy and 150 points and gift hampers from Enerzal respectively.Prizes were given away at the hands of Colonel Kishor Bhagwat Commanding officer (Maratha Light Infantry ), Sub/Maj. Jasbeer Singh, AITA Supervisor Vaihsali Shekatkar, Sanjay Datta, Ashutosh Mishra, Pravin Prasad, Pravin Gaisamudre, Gajendra Bhosle,Shankar Labade, Radheyshyam Atpale, Dr. Ashwini Jaiswal were present on the occasion.

Following are the Results:(Main Draw) Final Round: Boys:

Aradhya Kshitij(Kar) (1) bt Showrya Samala (TS)(4)6-2, 6-4

Girls:

Maaya Rajeshwaran (1) (TN) bt Harithashree Venkatesh (TN)(2) 7-6(1), 6-0

Doubles: Final Round: Boys

Showrya Samala (TS)/Vedant Bhasin(Mah)(3) bt Shourya Kallambella(Kar)/M Diganth(Kar) 6-4,6-1

Girls

Harithashree Venkatesh (TN)/Diya Ramesh(TN)(1) bt Maaya Rajeshwaran(TN)/Snigdha Ruhil(Har)(4) 6-1,6-4