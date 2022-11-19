LBank-Supported Metaverse Crypto RobotEra Presale Hits $70k

Lbank-backed, metaverse crypto project hits $70,000 as TARO pre-sale gets off to an exciting start

Right now, the majority of cryptocurrencies are falling apart, but there is still hope for a market reversal in time. The best thing about this industry is the variety of investment options it offers every investor. When mainstream cryptos fall, several emerging cryptos enter the scene as an alternative.

RobotEra is one such exciting crypto investment that emerged amidst the chaotic situation of cryptos as a haven for investors and fans of Metaverse. The concept of Metaverse has spread far and wide due to its promising future and easy accessibility. By tapping into a trending technology, RobotEra , Dash 2 Trade , IMPT.io and Calvaria ,are reaching investors in the gaming market.

>>>>Buy TARO Now <<<<

RobotEra – the LBank-backed crypto pre-sale that hit $70,000

Before we begin to demystify RobotEra, it becomes necessary to consider why this newly-launched Metaverse project has become the talk of the “crypto” town. To put it simply, the opportunity to explore a new kind of Metaverse has always been captivating for crypto enthusiasts. That is exactly what RobotEra intends to let its users do creatively.

Within the limits of the RobotEra Metaverse, users are not limited or restricted in any way so as not to hinder their exploration and creativity. The opportunities provided by this sandbox-like planet-rebuilding Metaverse include: creating, sharing, operating, exploring, and trading. One can think of RobotEra as a shared multiverse where users can connect with each other.

From creating, and building NFTs or buildings using the editor to create Land or Robots, exploring special areas to find rewards, partaking in quests within the central city for rewards, and submitting original work to serve as display in museums, RobotEra offers exquisite gameplay. Based on its whitepaper, Robot will be the project’s primary NFT.

Unlike any other Metaverse crypto project, RobotEra offers several ways to generate income. Players who own the native token TARO are allowed to stake, mine, manage land, trade using the in-built market, and even trade NFTs for monetary benefits. One cannot miss the chance to buy TARO in one of the hottest pre-sales of 2022.

Post-completion of the public presale, RobotEra aims to apply for listing on well-known crypto exchanges starting with LBank. With LBank’s support, TARO will become increasingly available for investment after its presale closes with a resounding success.

4 Exciting Presales You Cannot Miss

Dash 2 Trade

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now <<<

To know the ins and outs of a trading market, it is necessary to have accurate and real-time data. But several crypto traders do not have access to a full-fledged crypto analytics platform, which discourages them. But there is one emerging crypto project known as Dash 2 Trade that could change this situation.

Dash 2 Trade is the brainchild of crypto market veterans who have felt the need for a reliable Bloomberg-like terminal dedicated to crypto. Supported by creators of Learn 2 Trade, a well-known name among professional retail traders, Dash 2 Trade is meant to simplify crypto trading using unique features, tools, and services like the following;

Social sentiments and on-chain analysis for top cryptos

On-time trading signals to provide trading opportunities

A strategy builder tool where one can create and test trading strategies

Customizable alerts that inform users about new and worthwhile crypto listings.

Within a few weeks, Dash 2 Trade made millions during its presale for its native cryptocurrency, D2T. The D2T token will give platform users several benefits, including the opportunity to use the strategy-building tool mentioned earlier. Right now, D2T presale is highly profitable to invest in.

IMPT.io

>>>Buy Impt Now <<<

After a long time, the crypto industry has welcomed a worthwhile and eco-friendly crypto project that goes by the name of IMPT.io. This project is all about reforming the carbon offset industry using decentralization and carbon credits. There have been many attempts to introduce a true eco-green crypto investment, but IMPT emerges as the only successful one.

Investing in IMPT.io allows one to become a significant part of an entire ecosystem of sustainable brands around the globe. Using the IMPT marketplace, users will be able to shop for products and also securely contribute to green initiatives. Users will also get a chance to earn carbon credits, which can be tokenized as NFTs when retired.

The ecosystem relies on its native ERC-20 token, IMPT, which is available for purchase in the ongoing presale.

Calvaria

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is an exciting new project if you are interested in P2E games that allow a unique set of cards with various abilities. But Calvaria is more than just about epic and fantasy gameplay. It is based on innovative blockchain technology and various upgrades that players can win along with rewards by winning battles.

The main currency of this game is an ERC-20 token called RIA, which serves as the main component that holds the entire economy in place. Calvaria is a great buy for those who are looking for a strategic P2E game based on the NFT concept. RIA presale has reached phase 4 and there would be no better time to invest in it.

>>>Buy RIA Now <<<

Conclusion

There is no shortage of investment-worthy crypto projects in the market, but experts believe that the LBank-supported RobotEra is going to be huge after hitting $70,000 in presale for starters.