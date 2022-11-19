Lewis Hamilton details problems killing Mercedes in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton has admitted Mercedes are suffering from several problems as they struggled to battle for pole at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Mercedes star stressed he was suffering from brake issues which were pulling the car in different directions.

Hamilton also revealed the bouncing problems which plagued the team at the start of the season had returned. Hamilton was only quick enough for P5 on Saturday with both Mercedes three-tenths slower than the Ferrari of Carlos Ssinz.

The Silver Arrows pair was half a second off the Red Bull’s as Max Verstappen secured pole. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Hamilton said: “We thought that this would be a difficult race for us, but through the weekend so far we weren’t looking like we were eight-tenths down.

“Bit of a surprise in qualifying just to be so far behind them, six tenths of that’s just on the straight. Otherwise, I’ll give it everything and looking forward to the end of tomorrow.