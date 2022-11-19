Love and Relationship Horoscope for November 20, 2022

Aries: Throw caution to the wind and do what your heart truly desires today. Lose your inhibitions and make it happen when it comes to your love life. It’s time for you to stop letting life happen to you and start making it happen for yourself, since the planets are aligned just so. There is a sense of momentum in the air, and unless you can harness it, you risk falling behind.

Taurus: You’re in the mood for a more in-depth relationship with another person right now. Perhaps you’ve been dating for a while and have noticed that the two of you are becoming more and more close to one another. Those in committed relationships may discover previously unexplored facets of their partners’ character. Talk about whatever’s on your mind and get to know each other better.

Gemini: Someone you care about may be voicing their discontent with the current state of affairs. There’s an energy in the air that’s making people want to take action, and for you, that’s restlessness and a need to do something right now. Regrettably, if you’re not careful, people will fight against you no matter what you do. Stay calm and let this storm subside.

Cancer: Your thoughts today may be quite romantic. Your mind may wander from work as you try to focus on your personal relationships. Possibly, you’ve been fantasising about a new love interest. You may feel happy thinking about the good moments you’ve had recently, or you may be smiling if you’re already in a committed relationship. Enjoy the whimsical nature of this daydreaming state of mind.

Leo: Your romantic prospects will require some patience today. In a relationship, your significant other may be swamped with work and other commitments. Your time together may be limited. It’s important to be encouraging and let them know how proud you are of what they’ve accomplished. It might be difficult to find the ideal date while you’re currently single.

Virgo: Today, it’s possible that you and your significant other may have misconceptions that could lead to upset feelings on both sides. Pay close attention to what your partner is saying, as he or she is attempting to assist you. Perhaps a good friend’s influence caused this misunderstanding. Ignore your friend’s advice and put all your faith in your lover.

Libra: The present is not the time to fall into your usual routine. Your interest in the future of your current romance will be at an all-time high today. Trying something new together as a couple may enrich your dating experience and deepen your connection. Now is the time to take risks, and the more you do so, the better you will feel. The best way to grow is to push oneself outside of your usual routine.

Scorpio: Today, you can become obsessed with a person in your extended social circle. Possible danger of becoming too captivated by fantastical ideas of how life may be in this parallel universe. In all honesty, you may not be seeing the full picture right now. This can be a source of friction in a committed partnership. Don’t let daydreaming consume you as it can be misleading.

Sagittarius: Conflicts with your significant other can arise today over petty matters. Furthermore, you might not be able to fulfil your promises, which would just add fuel to the fire. As unpleasant as the day may be otherwise, social issues will be the true source of the difficulty. Those committed looking to seek approval of their family may run into obstacles and unpleasant situations.

Capricorn: Your partnership will seem peaceful and loving today thanks to the efforts you have invested in the relationship. Make sure you find some time today to get in close to your significant other and whisper some affectionate words into their ear. Think on where you and your partner are at the moment and be grateful for how far you’ve come. Plan your future together.

Aquarius: If you give romance a chance today, it can flourish. You’ll have an open heart for whatever makes you happy, inspired, and fully present. If you can let go of your inhibitions and flirt aimlessly with the person you have a crush on, you will have a great opportunity to develop your relationship with them. If you’re in a relationship, this would be a great opportunity to make a long-term commitment.

Pisces: In terms of romance, this is a quite uneventful day, yet no major crises appear to be on the cards either. You and your partner have gotten a bit too comfortable with one other recently; today, you should both be aware of what that means. Even if you’d rather your partner pampered you first, it’s still important to do it on a daily basis.

