Major expansion of 20mph speed limit roads may be seen in 2023





Transport for London is proposing to introduce 28km of new 20mph speed limit roads within the boroughs of Camden, Islington, Hackney, Haringey and Tower Hamlets. The proposed changes mean that almost all roads in those boroughs would have a consistent 20mph speed limit.

This would apply to both the Transport for London Road Network (TLRN) and the borough network. Subject to the consultation, works on the transport network could begin in February 2023. The new speed limits would be supported by new signs and road markings, and TfL would work closely with the Metropolitan Police Service to ensure that drivers understand and comply with the new lower speed limits. Banners attached to streetlamps in the new 20mph areas would also be put in place to increase driver awareness of the new speed limit. READ MORE: Dozens of drivers ‘paid scammers to make speeding tickets disappear’

Following the initial implementation, TfL plans to carry out monitoring to determine whether further measures to further reduce vehicle speeds are required. Collision data from around the world shows that the speed at which people are driving or riding is the single most important factor in whether a collision takes place and how severely people are injured. The police reported speed as a contributory factor in almost half of fatal collisions in 2020 – which have a devastating impact on local communities. In March 2020, TfL introduced a 20mph speed limit on all of its roads within the central London Congestion Charging zone as part of its Vision Zero commitment and 80km of its roads are now 20mph. DON’T MISS

TfL is now working to lower speeds on 220km of its roads by 2024 in inner and outer London and launched 13.7km of new lower speed limit schemes in February 2022. The new rules would be part of London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s Vision Zero goal to eliminate death and serious injuries from the capital’s transport network. Penny Rees, Tfl Head of Healthy Streets Investment, highlighted the importance of the Vision Zero goal. She added: “Ensuring the safety of Londoners and visitors is paramount, which is why we are proposing to introduce 28km of new 20mph speed limit within the boroughs of Camden, Islington, Hackney, Haringey and Tower Hamlets. READ MORE: Drivers slam 50-yard road which has collected £6million in fines

“The introduction of 20mph speed limits would not only save lives but also encourage Londoners to travel in more active and sustainable ways. “Making London’s streets safer for people walking and cycling is our top priority and 20mph speed limits significantly reduce road danger. “We really value people’s feedback on our proposals and I’d encourage everybody to use this opportunity to have their say on our plans.” TfL said the new speed limits would help to make a large area of London safer and more attractive for people in these communities to live, work and play, encouraging more people out of their cars and to walk, cycle and use public transport more often.

This would enable more people to use healthier and more sustainable forms of travel will be vital to reducing congestion and air pollution. TfL is working with the Met Police to increase the capacity to take enforcement against drivers and riders who speed and are on target to take action on a million speeding offences by 2024. In 2021/22, the Met enforced 476,685 speeding offences – an increase of 72 per cent compared to the previous year. Jeremy Leach, London Campaign Coordinator for 20’s Plenty for Us said: “Vehicle speeds have a huge impact on how safe it is to walk and cycle and, just as importantly, how safe walking and cycling feel. “Having a consistent 20mph limit on almost all of the TfL roads across these five boroughs will help enormously in bringing vehicle speeds down on these roads and making them safer and more attractive for everyone who uses them.”

