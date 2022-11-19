Categories
Manipulation Can Be Good For Your Relationships — As Long As You Do This, Too


Manipulation is bad, right?

Although most of us do not think of ourselves as being manipulative, we know that there are times when someone else is trying to or has succeeded in manipulating us. “Manipulation“ has a bad reputation.

In interpersonal relationships, manipulation is defined as one person acting in their own self-interest at the expense of another person’s interest. But what if there’s no “expense?” 

Why can’t manipulation result in a win-win? It can if it’s done with the right mindset and with a light and loving touch.

Manipulation as a method of influence

Human beings persistently try to influence other human beings. Manipulation is one type of influence, generally regarded as anti-relational because it is intended to get something from another person without asking for it directly and without return.

We value sincerity, truthfulness, generosity and advocacy in our relationships. We want our children to do as they are told.

And we want our friends and intimate partners to behave and relate as we think is proper.

Our common thinking is that since manipulation is not direct, its intention can be hidden, a kind of subterfuge, and therefore not appropriate in relationships we value.

Influence is good but it doesn’t always work

Influence is part of all normal healthy relationships. In fact, John Gottman describes the willingness to be influenced by our partners as a virtue in a healthy marriage.

As our children grow we hope that we have maintained a relationship with them in which we can influence their choices and their growth without controlling them.



