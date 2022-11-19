Meet the OCHS Pet of the Week: Harvey

Harvey here. I just wanted to drop in and say a formal hello.

I am a little quiet when I first meet new people. Once I warm up to you I will take all the pets you offer.

I love hanging out with my brothers, they give the best snuggles. I would really love to be adopted with one of the kitties I came in with. They just make me feel more secure.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application here. You can email the completed application and any questions to info@oswegohumane.org.

