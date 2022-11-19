Meghan Markle’s rule-breaking fashion choice has hidden meaning

As for why Meghan chose black for many events, Tara reiterated: “There could be a number of reasons why she work black, from wanting to stay hidden, to feeling safe and protected or even perhaps feeling she can’t be her true self.”

A lot of black clothes Meghan wore are from well-known and expensive designers, Tara discussed whether the colour choice was a way of diminishing the brand: “It definitely could be, as well as revealing layers of what she might be feeling on the inside, including a loss of power and wanting to feel safe in clothing she is comfortable in.”

She also commented on whether wearing black is a way for a royal to not take attention away from the event/organisation/charity or speech they are giving: “Yes, absolutely it is a neutral (although powerful) colour which can stay hidden in the background of what is happening.

“There may also be an element of detachment, and wanting to retain sovereignty, in wearing it too.”

READ MORE: Meghan’s fashion choice that Princess Diana would avoid – pictures