Categories
Life Style

Melania Trump copies ‘classy’ style from British royal


Since becoming the First Lady, she “definitely lost her glam, now replaced by military garments,” the expert claimed. Melania used to wear daring and even sexy looks for public appearances before Donald Trump became US president.

She then changed her style and moved towards more conservative looks, similar to those worn by the Royal Family. Melania carefully curated her political style and opted for tailored jackets and monochrome outfits.

Describing Melania’s style, Melita said: “Thick coats, covered cleavage, high neckline, all the tributes of what you might find in the British Royal Family.”

Gianni Casagrande, digital marketing manager at Moda in Pelle, commented: “We’ve seen a distinct change in Melania’s style since Trump was inaugurated in early 2017, though the transformation began much earlier.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth had ‘unique’ jewel she only loaned to two royals



Source link

Avatar

By Andrea Blazquez

Andrea Blazquez is the Assistant Late Lifestyle Editor at Express.co.uk. Andrea joined the company in 2021 after working as a social media officer, media researcher and TV and radio journalist at various news outlets as well as in the travel industry for years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: