Melania Trump copies ‘classy’ style from British royal

Since becoming the First Lady, she “definitely lost her glam, now replaced by military garments,” the expert claimed. Melania used to wear daring and even sexy looks for public appearances before Donald Trump became US president.

She then changed her style and moved towards more conservative looks, similar to those worn by the Royal Family. Melania carefully curated her political style and opted for tailored jackets and monochrome outfits.

Describing Melania’s style, Melita said: “Thick coats, covered cleavage, high neckline, all the tributes of what you might find in the British Royal Family.”

Gianni Casagrande, digital marketing manager at Moda in Pelle, commented: “We’ve seen a distinct change in Melania’s style since Trump was inaugurated in early 2017, though the transformation began much earlier.

