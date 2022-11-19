Merseyside McDonald’s slammed as ‘warzone’ amid violent incidents





A McDonald’s outlet in Merseyside has been slammed as a virtual “warzone” after several violent incidents were reported over the last few months, a news report claimed. According to the Daily Star, the popular fast-food chain in St Helens town centre has been the site of several dangerously violent incidents in recent months.

The McDonald’s on Church Street has seen several high-profile incidents in recent months. Recently a gang of teenagers reportedly set upon a delivery driver. They were even said to have hurled racist abuse and bit the man. One local told the Liverpool Echo: “I really wouldn’t go there at night, it becomes like a warzone with all the kids kicking off. “I don’t know if it’s that they have nowhere else to go or just that they want to cause trouble.”

Another said: “I don’t think it’s just the McDonald’s, there’s trouble all over the town, but I don’t know what you can expect. It’s a ghost town with nothing for them to do.” In response, Councillor Jeanie Bell, St Helens Borough Council’s cabinet member for Safer, Stronger Communities, said: “Since this appalling incident we have seen a significant reduction in anti-social behaviour (ASB) in this area, with reports for the town centre as a whole, down almost a quarter from the same period last year. “This is down to proactive outreach work involving our community safety team who have liaised with the business and engaged with the young people, signposting them to a number of funded activities.” She added: “Having recently gained Purple Flag accreditation which recognises a consistent increase in footfall and decrease in crime in the evening and night-time economy. READ MORE: Boy in London hospital and four others stabbed in separate incidents

“We continue to work closely with our local community partners, including the local Police, to help ensure this remains the case.” Express.co.uk has approached Merseyside Police for comment.

Like Loading...