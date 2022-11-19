Miami’s next big Web3 summit announces packed agenda featuring high-profile speakers

The leading institutional Web3 summit will kick off in Miami soon — and has attracted high-profile speakers from across TradFi and Web3.

MiamiWeb3 — which is being held at the InterContinental Hotel from Nov. 28 to 30 — will provide a platform to discuss key trends in this fast-moving sector, as well as policy and where the industry is heading next.

The city’s mayor, Francis Suarez, will be among the attendees — alongside Senator Cynthia Lummis, who has made a name for herself as one of the staunchest cryptocurrency supporters in Congress. She has also played an instrumental role in driving Washington, DC, to enact forward-thinking legislation.

Both will be joined by the likes of Microsoft Research’s Harry Shum, Coinbase Institutional’s Senior Advisor, John D’Agostino, S&P Global Ratings’ Chief DeFi Officer Chuck Mounts, Franklin Templeton’s Kevin Farrelly, MoonPay’s Jim Esposito, Circle’s Jared Favole, Blockchain Association’s Kristen Smith, Unstoppable Domains’ Sandy Carter, Milken Institute’s Nicole Valentine, famed venture capitalist Tim Draper and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’s CEO Bill Kramer.

Mayor Suarez, who hit global headlines after announcing that he would be paid in Bitcoin, said:

“Web3 is already transforming our everyday lives and the future of the global economy, Miami is now at the cutting edge of this revolution, and this annual Web3 conference will keep Miami at the strategic forefront of Web3 technology in the years ahead.”

You’ll also have the chance to hear from renowned crypto investor Anthony “Pomp” Pompliano — with Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, offering data-driven and analytical insights into where the industry is heading. Overall, dozens of experts will be taking part in panels, fireside chats and lively debates.

What’s on the agenda?

The jam-packed agenda for MiamiWeb3 includes a deep dive into the current state of crypto — and how best to modernize regulation and government in the 21st century. Panels will also be dedicated to the current clash between regulatory agencies as the U.S. grapples with who should have oversight of the digital assets space. Digital asset allocations, tax and compliance, the risks and opportunities surrounding yield products along with the challenges of mining through market volatility will also be discussed on day one.

Day two is shaping up to be equally enlightening, with sessions that shed light on the battle for scalability and the challenges and opportunities associated with investing in Web3 ecosystems. Attention will also be paid to digital identities, regenerative finance & philanthropy along with the role that this nascent technology can play in the world of sports and entertainment with the likes of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’s CEO Bill Kramer.

Crucially, regular breaks are allotted for networking side events providing attendees multiple opportunities to connect with each other and immerse themselves in the local Miami ecosystem.

There are panels that Web3 newcomers and experts alike will find enlightening, with the conference also tackling some broader themes within the industry. They include gaming, DAOs, navigating regulatory uncertainty and privacy concerns, the future of money, and how best to make the leap from Web2 — a challenge that many tech giants are currently grappling with.

Just the beginning

The conference is being co-hosted by the blockchain ecosystem builder CTH Group, as well as the city of Miami.

CTH’s founder and CEO, Raymond Yuan, said:

“As a company focused on underpinning the future of Web3, we believe it is important to bring the ecosystem together to discuss and shape its development sustainably and equitably. There is no better place to do so than in Miami, which has fast become the hub for Web3.”

MiamiWeb3 has also established a media partnership with Cointelegraph, and this event comes hot on the heels of a Building Web3 preview summit in Austin, Texas — held on the sidelines of the Consensus conference.

Organizers are confident that MiamiWeb3 will be a success and a recurring event that returns to the Sunshine State for years to come. CTH Group plans to deepen the partnership it has already cultivated with this fine city and expand further into the U.S.

Material is provided in partnership with MiamiWeb3