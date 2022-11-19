Migrant staying at Manston processing centre in Kent dies

A migrant staying at the Manston migrant processing centre has died. A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.
The person died in hospital this morning.
The Home Office said this follows from the individual “becoming unwell”.
The department said in a statement: “A person staying at our Manston facility has sadly died in hospital this morning after becoming unwell.
“We express our heartfelt condolences to all those affected.”
“We take the safety of those in our care extremely seriously and are profoundly saddened by this event.”
There are currently very few details on the incident, including the identity of the individual who has died.
The Home Office added: “A post-mortem examination will take place so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”
A spokesperson, quoted by Associated Press, also said there was “no evidence at this stage to suggest that this tragic death was caused by an infectious disease”.
They added: “We take the safety and welfare of those in our care extremely seriously and provide 24/7 health facilities with trained medical staff at Manston.”
