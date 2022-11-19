Mike Tindall’s snoring leaves I’m A Celeb fans horrified

As he was voted camp leader, Mike Tindall, and his deputy Sue Cleaver, were allowed to sleep in comfortable beds in the RV. However, Sue didn’t get the peaceful night she was hoping for as she was seen begging Mike to roll over so he’d stop snoring.

Sue said in the Bush Telegraph: “A different sleep in the RV, the bed was comfy but… I heard Mike snoring.”

Having had to try to get him to stop snoring in the night, Sue added: “Who’d have thought we’d have got so intimate, so quickly.”

The Coronation Street was seen in the night whispering: “Mike, roll over! Mike! Roll over.”

Viewers were in hysterics watching Sue and Mike try to sleep in the RV and questioned how Zara puts up with the snoring.

