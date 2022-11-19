Categories
Murray reveals daughter is following in his footsteps and is playing tennis


Andy Murray has revealed that his oldest child, a daughter named Sophia started to play tennis as she showed interest in the sport.

Murray, whose dedication to tennis never came into question, could not hide his smile when he spoke about his oldest daughter. She’s shown an interest in tennis and started to play the sport properly which he confirmed in an interview with Hello Magazine:

“My eldest daughter is enjoying playing now and the others are
getting into it, although the youngest two are still a bit small to hit a
ball yet.”

He also touched upon his wife whose sacrifice allows him to still pursue tennis professionally. It’s something he’s very grateful for:


“My wife is the kindest for continuing to allow me to follow my dream and play tennis.”



