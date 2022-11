Naga didn’t return to BBC in her usual slot after she went missing from the sofa just 20 minutes into Friday’s breakfast show.

It was later explained, the presenter had fallen ill after losing her voice and was rushed out of the studio.

At the time Charlie explained: “You may have noticed this morning that Naga has just stepped away from the sofa.

“This morning [she has] a slight struggle in her voice.”

More to follow