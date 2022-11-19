NCIS LA’s Eric Christian Olsen teases new character played by friend

During the season 13 finale, Marty and his wife Kensi Blye (played by Daniela Ruah) became first-time parents after adopting Rosa (Natalia Del Riego).

Although Marty’s mother, Roberta (Pamela Reed) is in town to help out, he may decide to step down to be at home with Rosa more.

Marty and Kensi are adjusting to parenthood with the additional challenge of Rosa being a teenager.

Although they had planned to adopt a baby, they bonded with a young adult and agreed to take her in.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see how Marty will overcome this difficulty and if he will decide to give up his role.

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 continues Sundays on CBS in the USA. A UK release date is yet to be announced