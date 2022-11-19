New On Peacock In December 2022: The Real Housewives Of Miami Season 5, Baking It Season 2, The Goonies

It’s almost Turkey Day, and December is right around the corner. A new month also means a whole bunch of new shows and movies to watch on Peacock. Some of that content will be available on December 1, while other shows and movies will be available a little later next month.

Peacock isn’t exactly going hard in the paint with original content in December, but there are still some good selections, provided you’re in the right mood. For example, The Real Housewives of Miami are back for Season 5 on December 8, and those words alone will tell you whether you’re interested or not. According to a synopsis, Season 5 will be “muy caliente” with “new alliances, loyalty, and relationships on the line.” If it’s your favorite guilty pleasure, you’ll have plenty of time to retreat from friends and family and stay current with the new season.

On December 12, Saturday Night Live alums Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph return for Season 2 of Baking It. This time out, the Peacock show is a competition inspired by the holiday season, where teams of home bakers create delicious festive treats to win a $50,000 prize and the title of “Best in Dough.”

For something pretty different from both these picks, The Goonies will be coming to Peacock right on December 1. The classic 1985 adventure comedy comes from a story by Steven Spielberg, and is about a group of ragtag kids who attempt to save their homes from foreclosure by discovering an old treasure map. If you’ve never seen it, there’s still plenty of time to plan ahead.

Below is a list of all the content coming to Peacock in December.

New to Peacock December 2022

December 1

12 Dates of Christmas, 2011

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, 2009

Annie, 1982

Bring it On, 2000

Cry Freedom, 1987

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004

Deja Vu, 2006

Everest, 2015 4K UHD

First Cow, 2019 4K UHD

The Goonies, 1985

Green Lantern, 2011

The Happy Elf, 2005

Just Go With It, 2011

Kicking & Screaming, 2005

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004

Miracle On 34th Street, 1947

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005

The Mistle-Tones, 2012

Mixed Nuts, 1994

Mo’ Better Blues, 1990

Mo’ Money, 1992

Monster Trucks, 2016 4K UHD

Moonrise Kingdom, 2012

Night at the Musuem, 2006

O Brother, Where Art Thou?, 2000

Out of Sight, 1998

The Peanuts Movie, 2015

The Pirates! Band of the Misfits, 2012

Pretty Woman, 1990

Puss in Boots, 2011

Safe House, 2012

Sisters, 2015

Sweet Navidad, 2021

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 2014 4K UHD

Tombstone, 1993

The Smurfs, 2011

The Smurfs 2, 2013

The Space Jam, 1996

Speed, 1994

Spy Game, 2001

True Lies, 1994

Unbreakable, 2000

XXX, 2002

XXX: The State of the Union, 2005

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Canada vs. Morocco

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Costa Rica vs. Germany

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Croatia vs. Belgium

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Japan vs. Spain

Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin (TODAY All Day Channel)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Hero World Challenge – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Survivor’s Remorse, Season 1-4

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

December 2

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

A Big Fat Family Christmas, 2022 (Hallmark)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas (NBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Cameroon vs. Brazil

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Ghana vs. Uruguay

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Korea vs. Portugal

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Serbia vs. Switzerland

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup – Speed Skate Four Continents – Quebec – Day 1

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Men’s NCAA Basketball – Peacock Classic – Gonzaga vs. Baylor

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Hero World Challenge – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Harlequins

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Sean Patton: Number One, 2022 (Peacock Original)

Toyota U.S. Open Swimming – Day 1

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

December 3

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

A Fabled Holiday, 2022 (Hallmark)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Holiday Stocking, 2022 (Hallmark)

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup – Speed Skate Four Continents – Quebec – Day 2

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

2022 NASCAR Awards

PGA TOUR – Hero World Challenge – Round 3

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Leicester Tigers

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Northampton Saints

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Newcastle Falcons

The Real Housewives of Durban, Season 1, New Episodes (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Toyota U.S. Open Swimming – Day 2

U.S. Ski and Snowboard – FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek – Men’s Downhill

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

December 4

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup – Speed Skate Four Continents – Quebec – Day 3

PGA TOUR – Hero World Challenge – Final Round

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Sunday Night Football – Colts vs. Cowboys

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)

Undercover Holiday, 2022 (Hallmark)

U.S. Ski and Snowboard – FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek – Men’s SG

December 5

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

December 6

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

That’s My Jam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

December 7

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

December 8

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Men’s Short

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Pairs Short

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Men & Women’s Snowboard Cross – Montafon, AUT

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episodes 1-4 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

December 9

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Pairs Free

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Rhythm Dance

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Women’s Short

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Cup Speed Skate Final – Calgary – Day 1

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Men & Women’s Snowboard Cross – Montafon, AUT

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Most Colorful Time of the Year, 2022 (Hallmark)

The Mighty Ones, Season 4

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Nitro Rallycross – Saudi Arabia – Qualifying / Battle Brackets

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Penn State

PGA Tour – Golf QBE Shootout – Round 1

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

December 10

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Christmas Class Reunion, 2022 (Hallmark)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Gift of Peace, 2022 (Hallmark)

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Free Dance

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Women’s Free

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Cup Speed Skate Final – Calgary – Day 2

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Short Track Championships – Almarty – Day 2

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Nitro Rallycross – Saudi Arabia – Heats / Semis / Final

PGA Tour – Golf QBE Shootout – Round 2

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

WWE NXT Deadline (English & Spanish)

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

December 11

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

Grand Prix Figure Skating: GP Final 2022 – Final

The Holiday Sitter, 2022 (Hallmark)

ISU Short Track World Cup 2022-23 – World Cup Speed Skate Final – Calgary – Day 3

ISU Short Track World Cup 2022-23 – World Short Track Championships – Almarty – Day 3

PGA Tour – Golf QBE Shootout – Final Round

Sunday Night Football – Chiefs vs. Broncos

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)

December 12

Alguien Te Mira, Season 1

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Baking It, Season 2, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

December 13

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Baking It, NBC Holiday Special Episode (Peacock Original)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

December 14

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

December 15

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Love for the Ages, Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (Peacock Original)

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special 2022, (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, 2022

December 16

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – Men & Women HS97

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – M 10km

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – W 5km

Holiday Heritage, 2022 (Hallmark)

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Cup Speed Skating Final – Calgary – Day 1

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

December 17

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – 3rd Place Match

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – Men & Women HS97

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – M 10km

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – W 5km

Five More Minutes: Moments Like These, 2022 (Hallmark)

HBCU Games 2022 – All-Star Game – Pigskin Showdown

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Cup Speed Skating Final – Calgary – Day 2

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Short Track Championships – Almarty – Day 2

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – PNC Championship Golf – Day 1

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, 2022 (Hallmark)

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

December 18

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Final

FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper – SB Halfpipe Finals

Hanukkah on Rye, 2022 (Hallmark)

ISU Short Track World Cup 2022-23 – World Cup Speed Skating Final – Calgary – Day 3

ISU Short Track World Cup 2022-23 – World Short Track Championships – Almarty – Day 3

The Legend of Tarzan, 2016

Sunday Night Football – Patriots vs. Raiders

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR – PNC Championship Golf – Day 2

U.S. Ski and Snowboard 2022 – FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper – SB Big Air Finals

December 19

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Baking It, Season 2, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

Growing Up Chrisley, Season 4 (E!)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

December 20

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, 1970

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

December 21

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

December 22

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Limited Series, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

The Intern, 2015

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Love for the Ages, Season 1, Episodes 4-8 (Peacock Original)

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

December 23

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Saracens

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Sale Sharks

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

December 24

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Bath Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Gloucester Rugby

Santa Tracker (TODAY All Day Channel)

December 25

Sunday Night Football – Buccaneers vs. Cardinals

December 26

Baking It, Season 2, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

Premier League – Arsenal v. West Ham

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Liverpool

Premier League – Brentford v. Tottenham

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Fulham

Premier League – Everton v. Wolves

Premier League – Leicester City v. Newcastle

Premier League – Southampton v. Brighton

Raising A F-ing Star, Season 1 (E!)

December 27

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premier League – Chelsea v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Man United v. Nottingham Forest

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Bristol Bears

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Sleeping with Death, Season 1 (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

December 28

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIS Austria – Semmering, AUT – W Slalom Run 1

FIS Austria – Semmering, AUT – W Slalom Run 2

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premier League – Leeds United v. Man City

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

December 29

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

December 30

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premier League – Liverpool v. Leicester City

Premier League – West Ham v. Brentford

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Leicester Tigers

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

December 31