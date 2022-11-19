No place like dome: $1.3M hurricane-resistant home hits market in Florida Panhandle

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – After a Florida couple’s home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan, they eventually came to a well-rounded solution.

Featured this week on Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, a unique dome home built on the Pensacola waterfront by Bill and Margo Magenheimer is back up for sale, re-listed in July by Avast Realty Agent Bill Dyess at a current asking price of $1.3 million.

[TRENDING: Photos show ‘demon fish’ found along Florida waterway | 17-year-old stabbed teen girl to death in Kissimmee, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

In a 2006 interview with the Pensacola News Journal, Bill Magenheimer said he and Margo married in Ivan’s wake and “went to dome school” for their honeymoon.

The 3,000-square-foot spherical space boasts three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a 30-foot high ceiling. The listing describes the three-story home as being constructed of concrete, steel and insulated construction foams, which come together to provide such purported benefits as energy efficiency and resiliency to natural disasters, according to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

“If (the dome home) fails it will be a catastrophic failure, which I think is better than losing a chunk of it,” Bill told the Journal.

‘Hurricane-proof’ dome home hits the market in Florida Panhandle. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.)

According to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, the wind-deflecting home has held its ground through 15 years of Florida weather, including Hurricane Sally in 2020.

Another dome home is for sale elsewhere in Florida, built in 2015 further along the Gulf coast in Port Saint Joe. Named “Golden Eye,” Port Realty Group’s Billy Joe Smiley has it listed for $649,000.

‘Hurricane-proof’ dome home hits the market in Florida Panhandle. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.)

Learn more about the listing on Creative Loafing Tampa Bay and Zillow.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: