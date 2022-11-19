Norway Signs $494M Agreement to Buy Raytheon-Built AMRAAM-D Missiles – GovCon Wire

The governments of Norway and U.S. have signed an approximately $494 million agreement to equip the Norwegian air force’s F-35 aircraft fleet with an updated variant of the Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile.

Norway will acquire AMRAAM-D missiles, manufactured by Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), to boost the F-35 aircraft’s sensor capability and will use them as the primary weapon to safeguard airspace from threats over the next several years, the Norwegian ministry of defense said Wednesday.

The international buyer expects missile deliveries to continue through 2028.

In July, the State Department approved Norway’s request to purchase AIM-120 C-8 or D AMRAAM and related equipment under a potential $950 million foreign military sales agreement.

Norway also entered into a parallel industrial cooperation agreement with Raytheon as part of the nation’s efforts to create domestic industry opportunities.