Nov. 29 Bluffton Forum features Rev. Joanna Harader


Rev. Joanna Harader, pastor, Peace Mennonite Church, from Lawrence, Kansas, will present the Forum “Expecting Emmanuel: Entering Advent with the Women of Jesus’ Genealogy,” at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Yoder Recital Hall.

The author of a new Advent devotional book shows how the Bible can provide a space for authentic conversations through a discussion of four women from the Hebrew scriptures in Jesus’ genealogy.

The forum event is free and open to the public. Forum is Bluffton University’s weekly gathering of students, faculty, staff and community for interdisciplinary conversation and discovery.



