Novak Djokovic takes down Fritz, will look to win sixth ATP Masters title

Novak Djokovic is showing no signs of slowing down after taking down the next generation of tennis stars at the ATP Finals in Turin.

The Serbian, age 35, has won 45 matches at the Masters event, 35 more than the other three semifinalists combined: Taylor Fritz (2), Casper Ruud (4) and Andrey Rublev (4).

Djokovic defeated Taylor Fritz 7-6(5), 7-6(6) on Saturday to reach the final for the eighth time, equaling the record of former coach Boris Becker. Only Arthur Ashe in 1978 reached the finals at an older age.

In a packed Alpitour, Djokovic broke Fritz first in the fifth game. However, just as he was about to stamp his authority on the scoreboard, he lost his serve.

He looked over to his bench as Fritz went from down 4-2 to being the one in control at 3-4. Nevertheless, a trademark forehand down the line gave the Serb the opening set.

Fritz couldn’t play any better, yet he found himself down in the second set. Especially painful was an unforced backhand error at 5-4 and 30-30.

Novak made the most of the gift, though another tiebreak was needed, with the Serbian once again coming out on top.

A sixth title for Djokovic would equal Roger Federer‘s all-time tournament wins record, as well as Carlos Alcaraz‘s five in 2022 despite missing six major events.

The richest in history

Djokovic, who this week became the first tennis player to earn 160 million dollars in prize money, has accumulated 2,452,602 euros with his four wins in Turin.

Tomorrow he will look to take home the biggest payday in tennis history, which amounts to 4,600,000 euros. As for his opponent, he will play the winner of Ruud and Rublev.

“I’m proud of how I’ve recovered. It’s something that defines my career a little bit,” Djokovic commented after the game

Fritz, meanwhile, will travel to Malaga on Sunday to join the U.S. Davis Cup team. They will play Italy in the quarter-finals on Thursday, November 24.