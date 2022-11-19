‘N@sty Piece of Sh*t’- Tennis World Wastes No Time to Slam Stefanos Tsitsipas’ ‘Disgusting’ Take On His Russian Opponent at ATP Finals 2022

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas played his third group stage match against the world number seven, Andrey Rublev. After defeating Medvedev in a tough match, he lost against Djokovic in straight sets. In his third match against Rublev, Tsitsipas started well and took the first set 6-3. However, the Russian star roared back and took the other two sets easily.
While it was a good match, the comments Tsitsipas made after the defeat left a sour taste, especially when it came to fans on Twitter. Here’s what he said.
Stefanos Tsitsipas enrages fans with his remark after losing against Rublev
Addressing the press after losing his third group stage match against Andrey Rublev, Tsitsipas suggested that he considered himself a better player than Rublev. The statement that he gave after the match enraged a plethora of fans on Twitter.
“I felt like the better player, I felt like I could do more with the ball today, I felt like I could be much more creative.
I don’t even have to say that I think it’s quite obvious. But yeah, he prevailed with a few tools he was able to take the advantage of them and win today,” he said.
Fans were not happy with the way Tsitsipas belittled Rublev‘s victory. The Greek’s comments went viral on Twitter and fans were quick to school him. Here are a few tweets that targeted Tsitsipas.
Comparing his behavior with Nick Kyrgios, a fan wrote a strongly worded reply to Tsitsipas’ comments.
What an arrogant ass… to this day I don’t understands what the fangirls on Twitter like about him. He is a polished version of Kyrgios WITHOUT the interesting tennis https://t.co/j7knFfL2BH
— Ivana Simeonova (@IvanaSimeonova2) November 19, 2022
Mate you’re a fucking disgrace https://t.co/r7hIMGNuBl
— ︎︎︎︎︎︎ ︎︎︎︎︎︎ ︎︎︎︎︎︎ ︎︎︎︎︎︎ ︎︎︎︎︎︎ ︎︎︎︎︎︎ ︎︎︎︎︎︎ ︎ (@JR_KKUTA) November 19, 2022
Amidst all that criticism, a fan found humor and entertainment in the overall scenario.
i am very much an andrey fan and in no way defending this but this is HILARIOUS to me. i love drama. i love salt. give me more. this is what i live for!!! https://t.co/sGjrdYCaQT
— BB Fanatic || MIDNIGHTS (@bblegend21) November 18, 2022
Another fan came up with the example of Daniil Medvedev to explain how to remain humble after a tough loss.
daniil had so many tough losses this tournament and never once said anything this disrespectful…like stef I’ve defended you in the past, but this is FUCKED https://t.co/Ey79aRgS2R
— justice for red group (@rubwehv_) November 18, 2022
Another disappointed fan tweeted,
i’m honestly not surprised because he’s always struck me as a sore loser tbh. but saying “he prevailed with the few tools that he has” is so fucking disrespectful like wtf https://t.co/Kfv1Xk1ZSW
— mar 😌 (@vamosandreyyy) November 18, 2022
While there’s definitely a sense of disappointment and a feeling that we could have done better, Tsitsipas‘ remarks infuriated several fans. At the end of the day, players competing at the highest level will be disappointed with their losses and it brings out varied reactions from different individuals. However, in this day and age of social media, every word from a celebrity reaches the maximum number of people.
Now that fans have had their say, it will be interesting to see whether the Greek star will respond to the criticism. What is your take on his remarks? Let us know in the comments.
