Odegaard influential in Norway’s win over Ireland

We are delighted to announce that Edu Gaspar has been appointed as Arsenal’s first-ever Sporting Director.

Edu’s promotion sees him assume over-arching responsibility for all our Academy activities, in addition to his existing responsibilities across men’s and women’s football.

Chief Executive Vinai Venkatesham said: “We are delighted that Edu is recommitting his future to the Club that he so clearly loves, after making such a positive and critical contribution to our progress in his time with us so far.

“Edu’s promotion formalises his already growing influence over our Academy operations, and we look forward to Per and Edu working together to strengthen the integration between our men’s first-team and Academy yet further.

Edu, a member of our Invincibles squad who re-joined us as Technical Director from the Brazilian FA in the summer of 2019, said: “I’m delighted to have this new role which I see as an evolution and consolidation of the way we’ve been working. We are making good progress in all areas of our men’s, women’s and academy and we are all excited about what can be achieved.

“I look forward to building on the hard work of so many people and helping all of us grow together and enjoy more success, and am thankful for the trust the club has put in me. We move forward together.”