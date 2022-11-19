Outlook on the Mobile Cloud Global Market to 2028 – Featuring Google, Salesforce, Dell Technologies and Apple Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Mobile Cloud Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application Type (Entertainment, Utilities, Education, Healthcare and Others), By Deployment (Public, Private and Hybrid), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Mobile Cloud Market size is expected to reach $202.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 34.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

The term “mobile cloud” describes cloud-based information, programs, and services that are intended solely for use on mobile as well as other portable devices. This makes it possible to deliver mobile users’ applications and services that are powered by a distant cloud server or environment. Cloud computing is used by mobile clouds to deliver applications to mobile devices.

The outlook for the mobile cloud market has changed as a result of developments in wireless technology, cloud computing, and multimodal communication. Three crucial deployment models have been included in mobile clouds including public, private, and hybrid, which offer services based on the needs of subscribers. Users have better access to real-time mobile services and the ability to run sophisticated applications due to the mobile cloud.

It has aided businesses in expanding their markets, lowering costs through improved scalability, and boosting revenues. Delivering mobile apps and services to a mobile device from a centralized data center is a part of the mobile cloud market. Mobile cloud services are primarily used by business users because they improve scalability, availability, and reliability for them. Cloud and mobile technologies have seen significant growth in recent years.

Worldwide, mobile communications have drastically changed how businesses operate. Cloud computing has simultaneously changed how services are delivered and how IT infrastructure is maintained. The development of mobile cloud market solutions has been facilitated by the convergence of mobile & cloud technology as well as the increasing use of connected mobile devices and the need for high computational power.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The adoption of 5G network deployments and other next-generation communication technologies has accelerated in many parts of the world, and service automation is a major concern. More than half of communication service providers are focusing on using cloud technology to increase operational service automation.

These characteristics and the quickening pace of digitalization will lead to a rise in demand for the mobile cloud in the upcoming years. The fourth industrial revolution, known as Industry 4.0, is accelerating and altering how businesses use smart technologies such as big data, IoT, mobile supercomputing, and artificial intelligence.

Market Growth Factors

Usage Of Smartphones Has Increased

Smartphone use is gradually evolving into an effective teaching & learning tool for distance education. Its use guarantees flexible course delivery enabling students to use online learning platforms, access course materials, and communicate electronically. Presently, the usage of smartphones plays amazing roles in terms of education and learning. For instance, students can use learning management systems to quickly access information online to fulfill their information needs, access academic databases, and access a website.

Various Healthcare Apps Are Gaining Popularity

The healthcare sector has undergone quick changes over time. A number of factors are accelerating the growth of healthcare cloud applications, which in turn may strengthen mobile cloud solutions and services over the forecast period. These include the emergence of new diseases, worldwide regulatory norm growth, population health management focus, inventions, and more informed customers. Additionally, small-scale advancements in the communication sector have led to the use of wireless communication modules for data transmission in medical devices, which enhances the healthcare management system.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Security And Privacy Issues Associated With Cloud

The main difficulties the mobile cloud market is facing are privacy and security issues. Smartphones are vulnerable to numerous security threats that intend to steal the users’ private information because of their constrained processing speed and memory.

Additionally, there have been reports of third-party businesses selling sensitive private data to other organizations without the users’ consent. This has grown to be of the utmost importance to those involved in mobile security. Users store private information about their business and personal affairs in the cloud using cloud services.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition & Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis – Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements : 2019, Arp – 2022, Aug) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Global Mobile Cloud Market by Application Type

4.1 Global Entertainment Market by Region

4.2 Global Utilities Market by Region

4.3 Global Education Market by Region

4.4 Global Healthcare Market by Region

4.5 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Mobile Cloud Market by Deployment

5.1 Global Public Market by Region

5.2 Global Private Market by Region

5.3 Global Hybrid Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Mobile Cloud Market by Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Microsoft Corporation

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.1.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.1.6 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Google LLC

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expense

7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.2.5.2 Geographical Expansions:

7.2.6 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Salesforce.com, Inc.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expense

7.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.3.6 SWOT Analysis

7.4 Dell Technologies, Inc.

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Research & Development Expense

7.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.4.6 SWOT Analysis:

7.5 Apple, Inc.

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research & Development Expense

7.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.5.6 SWOT Analysis

7.6 Amazon.com, Inc.

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Segmental Analysis

7.6.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.6.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.6.5 SWOT Analysis

7.7 IBM Corporation

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Analysis

7.7.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

7.7.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.7.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.7.6 SWOT Analysis

7.8 Oracle Corporation

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Analysis

7.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.8.4 Research & Development Expense

7.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.8.6 SWOT Analysis

7.9 Rackspace Technology, Inc.

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Financial Analysis

7.9.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

7.9.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.9.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.9.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.10. Akamai Technologies, Inc.

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Financial Analysis

7.10.3 Regional Analysis

7.10.4 Research & Development Expense

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kqbto2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-mobile-cloud-global-market-to-2028—featuring-google-salesforce-dell-technologies-and-apple-among-others-301678871.html

SOURCE Research and Markets