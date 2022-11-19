Pensioners will soon receive £600 Winter Fuel Payment

People who were in prison for the whole week from September 19 to 25, 2022, can also not claim the support.

Another group who do not qualify are those who lived in a care home for the whole time, from June 27 to September 25, 2022, and received Pension Credit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance or income-related Employment and Support Allowance.

A person can put in a claim for the payment over the phone, by calling the Winter Fuel Payment Centre. There is also the option to apply via post.

Applicants will need to provide details of their National Insurance number and their bank or building society details.