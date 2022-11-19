Categories
Pets & People: Why do dogs bark?


Canine adoption floors in animal shelters can be loud and overwhelming places, not only for the dogs themselves but for visitors and staff as well. Frederick County Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center is no exception.

We work hard to create an environment that is as comfortable and stress-free for our residents as possible, and we recognize that a quiet kennel is part of that. We provide calming music, puzzle feeders and toys, visual barriers and safe zones, quiet nap time hours, behavior modification, and more. But the fact of the matter is that dogs bark. And with an ever-changing canine population, keeping the kennels quiet is a constant work in progress.



