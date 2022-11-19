Pets & People: Why do dogs bark?

Canine adoption floors in animal shelters can be loud and overwhelming places, not only for the dogs themselves but for visitors and staff as well. Frederick County Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center is no exception.
We work hard to create an environment that is as comfortable and stress-free for our residents as possible, and we recognize that a quiet kennel is part of that. We provide calming music, puzzle feeders and toys, visual barriers and safe zones, quiet nap time hours, behavior modification, and more. But the fact of the matter is that dogs bark. And with an ever-changing canine population, keeping the kennels quiet is a constant work in progress.
Recently our facility has received some criticism on social media for the kennel behavior of our canine residents. Walking through our kennels, yes, you will see dogs barking and jumping up. But how many dogs in loving homes do exactly the same? Barking is a completely normal canine behavior, and while it can be part of an aggressive display, it’s also done for so many other reasons. It’s very important to note that FCAC behavior assesses all of our animals and would never place an animal that we believed to be aggressive or a risk to public safety on our adoption floor.
So, why do dogs bark? There are a handful of reasons including: alert/alarm, anxiety, boredom, demand barking, fear, frustration, greeting/excitement and play.
When people enter the kennels, especially people the dogs are familiar with, like staff and volunteers, they get excited. Our presence means food, treats, walks, play time and affection. They are just as happy to see us as your dogs at home are to see you and they want to let us know. Sometimes they like to shout it at the top of their lungs.
Some of our dogs are fearful of strangers, so when unfamiliar people approach their kennels, they bark. These displays may seem more aggressive than others. The dogs want to appear intimidating to make you go away so they can feel safe again.
Much like small children in the throes of a tantrum, we have dogs who demand bark. They want their dinner or to go on their walk, and they want it right now, and they really want to make sure that we know how they feel.
At FCAC we try to modify these barking behaviors to reduce the level of noise and stress in the kennels and to also make the dogs more adoptable. Most often, we reward the behavior we want: quiet. When we walk by and the dogs are sitting or at least standing with all four feet on the ground calmly and quietly, they receive a reward. If they are barking and jumping at the front of the kennel door, they receive nothing and we walk away. Soon our smart canines learn that calm and quiet brings good stuff, and they continue to provide that behavior over and over. For fearful dogs, we provide counter conditioning to change their emotional response to things or people they find scary. Over time they begin to view those things as the bringer of good stuff like extra tasty treats.
At present, we have more than 20 dogs on our adoption floor. Half of these are very new to our facility and have not yet learned that being quiet makes treats happen, but in the meantime, don’t judge the dogs by their kennel behavior. If you’re interested in a dog, meet them. Most are completely different outside of the kennel environment, and one of them might just be the new furry family member you’ve been looking for.