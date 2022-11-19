Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Version Differences: Which Version Should You Get?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are here and each version has something unique to offer the completionist trainer. If you’re anything like me, you probably want to know the differences between the two versions to inform your purchasing decision (or to know what to look out for in your travels). While each version will have easy access to unique Pokemon not available in other versions, Scarlet and Violet’s exclusives extend beyond that. Players will attend different schools, have a different Professor, and even have different outfits, all unique to their version of the game. Now it’s time to break them down.

Every version difference for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Scarlet Exclusives

The following exclusives can only be found in Pokemon Scarlet.

Scarlet Pokemon

Scarlet-exclusive Pokemon

Scarlet trainers will get the legendary Koraidon, Amarouge (Fire/Psychic), Larvitar (Rock), and Stonjourner (Rock). Because Larvitar is listed as exclusive, it’s highly likely its evolutions, Rock-type Pupitar and Rock/Dark-type powerhouse Tyranitar, will also be exclusive.

Other exclusives include the following:

Oranguru

Stunky -> Skuntank

Skrelp -> Dragalge

Deino -> Zweilous -> Hydreigon

Scarlet Professor

Pokemon Trainers in Scarlet will be taken under the wing of the commanding woman, Professor Sada.

Scarlet School

Pokemon Trainers in Scarlet will attend Naranja (Orange) Academy.

Scarlet Uniform

Players in Pokemon Scarlet will have white, blue, and orange uniforms to match their Orange academy.

Violet Exclusives

The following exclusives can only be found in Pokemon Violet.

Violet Pokemon

Violet trainers will get the legendary Miraidon, Ceruledge (Fire/Ghost), Bagon (Dragon), and Eiscue (Ice).

Because Bagon is listed as exclusive, it’s highly likely its evolutions, Dragon-type Pupitar and Dragon/Flying-type fan-favorite Salamence, will also be exclusive.

Other exclusives include the following:

Passimian

Misdreavus -> Mismagius

Gulpin -> Swalot

Clauncher -> Clawitzer

Dreepy -> Drakloak -> Dragapult

Violet Professor

Pokemon Trainers in Violet will be taken under the wing of the commanding man, Professor Turo.

Violet School

Pokemon Trainers in Violet will attend Uva (Grape) Academy.

Violet Uniform

Players in Pokemon Violet will have grey, black, and purple uniforms to match their Grape academy.

