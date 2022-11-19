Prince Harry found ‘consolation’ after Queen’s death





Prince Harry praised the Queen’s “unwavering grace and dignity” as he remembered the “special moments” they had shared. His grandmother died hours before the Duke was able to get to Balmoral Castle. Royal author Andrew Morton has claimed the royal was left “devastated” but was able to consolation in previous meetings with the Queen.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Mr Morton said: “I think Prince Harry was devastated by the death of the Queen. “He probably regretted the fact he didn’t spend some of the time in the UK. “He’ll be pleased that the Queen finally got to meet Lilibet, that would have been a consolation. “I think he would have grieved over the fact he wasn’t able to get to Balmoral before she passed but that goes for the rest of the children as well apart from Anne and Charles. READ MORE: Meghan Markle needs ‘more quid’ to be US President

“It seems to me he has a special relationship with the Queen. “She always had a soft spot for him. He could always jump the line to get for an audience with her.” It comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince – a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet “Lili” Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following the death of the Queen and with her grandfather, the Prince of Wales, becoming King.

The rules set out by King George V in 1917 mean Archie and Lili – as the children of a son of a sovereign – also now have an HRH style if they choose to use it. In 2021, it was suggested Charles – in a bid to limit the number of key royals – intended, when he became monarch, to prevent Archie from becoming a prince. To do so, he will have to issue a Letters Patent amending Archie’s right to be a prince and Lili’s right to be a princess. Until that potentially happens or if it does not, Archie and Lili remain a prince and princess, whether their parents choose to use the titles or not.

