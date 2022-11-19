Princess Anne ‘won’t be offended’ by Mike Tindall confession

Princess Anne will be a huge fan of Mike Tindall’s entertaining display while on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! according to Jennie Bond. The royal expert believes Her Royal Highness has funny bones the nation may not be fully aware of too. So far, her son-in-law has performed a rap to Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince’s Boom! Shake The Room and kept his campmates in good spirits with his amazing stories.

The veteran royal correspondent revealed what she thinks will be going on in the mind of the Princess during the former England rugby union star’s time in the jungle.

She explained: “Princess Anne has more of a sense of humour than we recognise.

“She can be very stern, but she’s actually one of the most natural people within the family unit.

“She will laugh, she will joke and I think she’d probably find his antics in the jungle quite funny.”

Read More: Naga Munchetty absent from BBC Breakfast after being rushed out