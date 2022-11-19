Pub chain offers free pints for punters with one of 50 surnames

Greene King is offering free drinks to pubgoers who share a surname with any of the 50 members of the England and Wales FIFA World Cup squads. Punters can grab a free pint, a bottle of Ice Breaker Pale Ale or an alternative soft drink at more than 800 participating pubs.

Any potential customer hoping to take advantage of the limited-time deal will need to show their photo ID at the bar during a live group game involving either the Three Lions or Dragons.

England will kick off their campaign on November 21 at 1pm when Gareth Southgate’s men take on Iran.

Wales will have to wait a little longer to end their 64-year World Cup hiatus as they take on the United States just a few hours after at 7pm.

The two Home Nations return to action on November 25 when Wales take on Iran and England face the USA.

