Read the private letter King George wrote to Queen on wedding day

King George VI’s bittersweet words were first shared by the Royal Family’s official Twitter account in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s 68th wedding anniversary in 2015. Now, the letter — sent shortly after the wedding on November 20, 1947 — is made even more poignant as Sunday marks what would have been Elizabeth and Philip’s 75th wedding anniversary and the first since both the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s deaths.

The heartfelt, personal letter served to offer the King’s wishes for the Queen and her new husband in lieu of the traditional father-of-the-bride speech at the wedding reception. The King had a famous speech impediment in the form of a stutter and, despite overcoming it in the years preceding his daughter’s wedding, is thought to have avoided public speaking when possible, a fact his beloved “Lilibet” was very sympathetic to.

It read: “I was so proud of you and thrilled at having you so close to me on our long walk in Westminster Abbey, but when I handed your hand to the Archbishop I felt that I had lost something very precious. You were very calm and composed during the Service and said your words with such conviction that I knew everything was all right.

“I am so glad you wrote and told Mummy that you think the long wait before your engagement and the long time before the wedding was for the best. I was rather afraid that you had thought I was being rather hard-hearted about it. I was so anxious for you to come to South Africa, as you knew. Our family, us four, the Royal Family must remain together, with additions of course at suitable moments!

“I have watched you grow up all these years, with pride under the skilful direction of Mummy, who as you know is the most marvellous person in the world in my eyes, and I can, I know, always count on you, and now Philip, to help in our work.

“You leaving us has left a great blank in our lives, but do remember that your old home is still yours and do come back to it as much and as often as possible. I can see that you are sublimely happy with Philip which is right, but don’t forget us is the wish of your ever-loving and devoted, Papa.”

Elizabeth was just 21 years old when she married Philip Mountbatten, the dashing naval officer and former Greek and Danish prince whom she first met as a child.

