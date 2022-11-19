Revamping a revolution: The Beatles’ Revolver gets a reboot

The Beatles perform Rain and Paperback Writer in 1966. Photo / Getty Images

The audio technology created for Peter Jackson’s Get Back film is also behind a reworking of the Beatles’ classic Revolver.

Four years ago, award-winning American composer Laurence Rosenthal – a self-described unconditional Beatles fan –

said, “I am always fascinated by the fact of their endless creativity, their endless invention.”

Rosenthal was 91 at the time, and with awe added, “You can name 10 famous Beatles songs and they could have been written by 10 different groups.”

That diversity was never more evident than on their 1966 album Revolver, the zenith of their collective creativity. It would be the last album where they were, in George Harrison’s description, “a little dance-hall band” working together in the studio, bouncing ideas off each other.

Sgt Pepper, the following year, was highly embellished, and after their sojourn in Rishikesh in India at the start of 1968, the internal dynamic changed.

“When they got back to London,” says Beatles biographer Mark Lewisohn, “things were never quite the same again … they were never as close again after Rishikesh.”

Which throws attention back on the co-operative spirit of Revolver, despite songs ranging from Harrison’s sitar-coloured Love You To (Indian in musical structure and instrumentation), through Paul McCartney’s paean to marijuana on the horn-driven Got to Get You Into My Life, to John Lennon’s somnambulistic I’m Only Sleeping (prompted by journalist Maureen Cleave describing him as “probably the laziest person in England”).

There was McCartney’s bleak Eleanor Rigby, about death, old people and loneliness (“Who writes songs like that?” said Rosenthal), Lennon’s droning and philosophical Tomorrow Never Knows and the children’s song, Yellow Submarine.

Despite this extraordinary breadth – the count of love lyrics right down, Ringo Starr’s drumming inventive and elevating – more than half a century on, Revolver still stands as a great rock album.

Now remixed by Giles Martin (son of the Beatles’ long-time producer George Martin) and reissued in multiple formats, it commands scrutiny again.

Remixing, however, presented unique problems because the group played live in the studio and recording captured some vocals or instruments on the same tape.

“While working on [Peter Jackson’s Get Back documentary], we developed this technique where we could de-mix stuff,” says Martin, “which is basically separating multi-tracks out, so it was really a technological breakthrough which allowed us to do it.”

Aside from cynicism over another Beatles reissue, some question the reason for it. Martin told Variety he wanted teenagers who listen to contemporary music to hear the Beatles in the same dynamic range on digital platforms.

“Separating the individual recorded elements was done not to change the sound,” he says, “but to give it some flexibility, so we’re able to hear the album in a new way … it’s never our intention to ‘correct’ the extraordinary work that my father, George Martin, and engineer Geoff Emerick did all those years ago.”

The new stereo remixes don’t replace the mono originals – as Lennon said after the Beatles broke up, “You have all the old records there if you want to reminisce” – but certainly enhance the visceral power of Harrison’s Taxman (with its extraordinary Indian-influenced guitar solo by McCartney), I Want to Tell You, Got to Get You Into My Life and Dr Robert.

And the expanded editions of Revolver, with demos, different takes and an extensive book dissecting each song, allow another glimpse into their working method.

Lennon’s And Your Bird Can Sing was initially a Byrds-type guitar jangle, Got to Get You Into My Life was originally driven by guitar parts before the horns took over, and the metronomic first take of their psychedelic masterpiece Tomorrow Never Knows (before the sonic loops, backwards guitar and tapes run at various speeds) sounds like a raw Tall Dwarfs’ home recording.

Most surprising is Yellow Submarine, which began life as a disconsolate acoustic folk strum by Lennon: “In the place where I was born, no one cared, no one cared”.

Here, too, are remixes of the single Paperback Writer/Rain recorded at the same time but released two months before Revolver.

The instrumental take of Rain is Merseybeat power-pop, more Searchers than Beatles, but the tape was subsequently slowed so its pace and mood better matched Lennon’s disembodied vocal. This kind of sonic experimentation was unknown in pop music.

Over time, many will discuss the use of a cowbell in Taxman, the merits of hearing instrumental backing tracks, the banter and placeholding lines (“and it’s making me feel like my trousers are torn” in Lennon’s She Said She Said). Also, them giggling their way through a vocal take of And Your Bird Can Sing, a song Lennon later dismissed but, at two minutes, a model of their pop economy.

Even their brilliantly disorientating Tomorrow Never Knows came in at just three minutes, though it seems much longer, such is its emotional, musical and philosophical density.

“They wrote beyond their years,” says Martin. True: Lennon was 25, McCartney 24 and Harrison 23.

This was complex music, Paperback Writer the only song they played live because they’d graduated beyond screaming Beatlemania. Within three weeks of Revolver’s release, they retired from touring to further explore that “endless creativity, endless invention” Rosenthal admired.

Other fine Beatles albums would appear, but overnight, Revolver redefined the possibilities of popular music and revolutionised the art of the three-minute song.

The Beatles’ remixed Revolver is available online and in numerous formats, from single CD and album to box sets of five CDs, or four LPs and an EP.