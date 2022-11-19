Categories
UK

Rise in Norway’s fresh salmon sales to EU, Asia offset drop to UK, US in week 45


Norway’s total fresh salmon exports rose to 24,699 metric tons during week 45 of 2022 (Nov. 7-13). That was up by 3% week-on-week but down 1% year-on-year. […]

Want to keep reading?

Sign up for a FREE TRIAL to have full access to our articles for 7 days!



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: