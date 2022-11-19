Rugby League World Cup: James Tedesco stars to seal 12th triumph for Australia in 30-10 win over Samoa







James Tedesco crossed twice as Australia kept their hold on the Rugby League World Cup

Skipper James Tedesco led the way with a player-of-the-match display as Australia broke Samoa’s hearts and retained the men’s Rugby League World Cup with a 30-10 victory in the final at Old Trafford.

The first-time finalists appeared to be in the ascendancy at the start of the contest, but tries from Latrell Mitchell, full-back Tedesco and Liam Martin helped ensure it was the reigning champions who went into the break holding a 14-0 lead.

The Kangaroos were dealt a blow seven minutes into the second half when Angus Crichton was sin-binned for foul play which saw Samoa hooker Chanel Harris-Tavita forced to leave the field with a head injury in his last game before retiring.

Despite being down to 12 men, Australia pushed further ahead through a try from Cameron Murray and although Brian To’o’s converted score briefly raised hopes of a fightback for Samoa, full-back Tedesco crossed again with 12 minutes to go followed by Mitchell putting the seal on a third World Cup triumph in a row with his second.

